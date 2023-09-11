South Tahoe Girls Golf takes first place in league tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – There have been many standout individual players for the Girls Varsity Golf team at South Tahoe High School over the past dozen seasons, but this year’s edition earned something that none of those players ever did – a first place finish in a league tournament.

The Vikings captured the top spot at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko on Thursday, September 7 after coming up a single shot behind the Wooster Colts on Wednesday to finish second at Spring Creek. The 2nd/1st finish has the team tied atop the league standings after the first two league tournaments.

“There have been so many great kids through this program during my twelve previous seasons,” said coach Greg Kuntz. “Morgan Murphy placed second and third in State, Ayden Williamson and Jenna Shortridge both qualified for State their final two years, and Katie Sears also qualified once. But…we’d never been able to put four good scores together on the same day in order to take the top spot as a team. This was very satisfying.”

The Vikings took the top spot at Ruby View Golf Course Provided

The six players to earn the top spot in Elko were Madison Cisneros, Piper Arnold, Ava Wolfe, Carly Cox, Josie Feeney, and Xai Hendricks. The four scores used to compile the winning total of 407 were Cisneros (98), Wolfe (101), Arnold (103), and Cox (105).

The Vikings placed second in the North last season to qualify for the State Tournament, but the Douglas Tigers ran a clean sweep of the league tournaments on their way to consecutive State Championships. The Tigers were moved up to the 5A level for this year, but the Wooster Colts, led by standout Rya Montoya, who shot a 78 at Spring Creek and a 74 at Ruby View to take top honors each day, were moved down to 3A and will be a serious challenger for the league title this season.

The Fernly Vaqueros finished third at Ruby View, while the Lowry Buckaroos took third the day before in Spring Creek.

“There are many teams that have a shot this year. The winner of the league will be the team who continues to improve. There’s no substitute for desire,” said Kuntz.

The Vikings will play next on the September 18 and 19 in Dayton and Fallon, respectively.