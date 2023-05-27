South Tahoe golfers build a strong foundation

Sean Molesworth watches his tee shot on the Par 3 eighth hole on Wednesday at Toiyabe.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Viking golfers Jonny Womack and Sean Molesworth learned the difference between tournament golf and state tournament golf on Tuesday and Wednesday at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

The opening round saw both players struggle, with Womack shooting 101 and Molesworth a 110 before both players made dramatic improvement on the final day.

“Tough first day,” said Head Coach Greg Kuntz. “Both kids sprayed a few tee shots, which led to a few big numbers. That’s very uncommon, as they’re both generally very consistent players. Frustration and emotions set in, which is not a good recipe for playing your best golf.”

Both players rebounded on Wednesday to improve their overall finish. Molesworth had the second-best improvement in the field, dropping 19 shots on Wednesday to shoot a 91. Womack improved by 12 shots, finishing with an 89 on Wednesday, good for the 12th best score on the final day. Womack finished the tournament in 22nd place, with Molesworth finishing in 34th in the 46-man field.

“Couldn’t be prouder of how they came back from their rough day on Tuesday. This was a great learning experience for two sophomores who will earn their way back into this event next year to make a run at the top spots,” Kuntz praised. “They’re both great kids and provide the program with a great foundation moving forward.”

Jonny Womack teeing off on the 15th hole on Wednesday at Toiyabe.

Provided

Truckee High won the team championship, finishing 10 shots ahead of Fernley High. Southern

representative, Legacy High, finished in third. The individual champion was Legacy High’s Vincent Kyle Forbes, whose 75-79 two-day total of 154 won by seven shots over Fernley’s Jacob Holmes.

The Vikings had a roster of 26 golfers this season, with only a handful of graduating seniors. Kuntz believes the future is bright for the program.

“There were many positives to come out this season,” Kuntz said. “The weather obviously made things rough for kids in South Shore, making practice time very limited and with lots of travel off the hill required. There are some very dedicated kids in the program. The work they put in this summer will determine how high the ceiling is for the program, but I’m very optimistic that they’ve got great things ahead of them.”