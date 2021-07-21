South Tahoe grad Cheek is Vikings new football coach
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School has a new football coach in place about a month before the fall season begins.
The Lake Tahoe Unified School District on Wednesday announced that 1996 South Tahoe graduate and former Viking Jeffry Cheek will take over the program.
The district in a press release said Cheek has 17 years of coaching experience, including time in NCAA Division I.
Cheek, after graduating from South Tahoe, continued his education and football career at De Anza and then Boise State.
After finishing his football career at Boise, where he received a degree in education, curriculum and instruction, and a Bachelor of Science in social science, he went into coaching.
Cheek has coached in high school, junior college, NAIA and NCAA Divisions 1 and 2, including time at Boise State, Fresno State, Briar Cliff University and the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Most recently Cheek was the offensive coordinator at Napa High School and also taught students with special needs.
He is currently working on a Master’s degree in special education.
The Vikings kick off their season in less than a month, at 7 p.m. Aug. 20, against Galena at South Tahoe High School.
