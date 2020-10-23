South Tahoe grad Furrer enrolls in Utah’s Honors College

Summer Furrer was a 4-year member of the South Tahoe ski team.

Provided / Harry Lefrak

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School graduate Summer Furrer has enrolled in the Honors College at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the fall semester.

The U has had an honors program for more than 50 years. An honors degree represents a student’s willingness to engage in breadth in their general education as well as depth in their major through advanced research or scholarship, said a release from the school.

Furrer, whose major is listed as undeclared pre dentistry BA, biology HBA, is one of 2,321 students to enroll in the Honors College this semester out of 33,047 students at the U.