South Tahoe grad Langemeier earns top honor at D1 Georgia Southern

South Tahoe grad Logan Langemeier earned Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Georgia Southern.

Provided/Georgia Southern

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School graduate Logan Langemeier has excelled in the classroom and on the football field at the next level at NCAA Division l Georgia Southern.

Logan Langemeier



Langemeier, who graduated from South Tahoe in 2018, was recently named Georgia Southern’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for starring on the Eagles football team and also posting a grade point average good enough to make the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Langemeier started his career at Division I Jacksonville but transferred after his sophomore season due to the football program being discontinued.

In those first two years, Langemeier played in six games as a true freshman, starting five as a right tackle, and played in all 12 games his sophomore year.

After transferring and joining the Eagles program in January of his sophomore year, Langemeier started every game his junior and senior seasons and handled almost every snap for the offense as a center. He played all 829 offensive snaps as a senior and all 828 as a junior, missing just three snaps — both team highs.

At Jacksonville, Langemeier was named to the league’s honor roll as a freshman and made the President’s List in the spring his sophomore year at Georgia Southern with a perfect 4.00 GPA.

At Georgia Southern, Langemeier, who is majoring in accounting, made the honor roll in both his junior and senior years.

Langemeier left high school as an Academic All-American and All-Northern League offensive linemen and was also a top skier on the school’s alpine team.