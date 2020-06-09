Lift off! South Tahoe High School graduation ceremony to be held at Sierra-at-Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe and Mt. Tallac high school seniors will literally be riding high during special Tahoe-style graduation ceremonies.

The graduates will ride a chairlift to the summit at Sierra-at-Tahoe, walk a short distance where they will receive their diplomas with scenic views of Pyramid Peak as the backdrop.

South Tahoe principal Carline Sinkler made the announcement Tuesday night at the Lake Tahoe Unified School District board meeting that the schools have partnered with Sierra-at-Tahoe to provide memorable commencement cermonies for the Class of 2020.

“We have gone through astounding community collaboration, trying to make sure we have an extraordinary graduation despite all the challenges we have been faced with,” Sinkler told the board. “We think it will be a wonderful experience. We’re very excited.”

Sarah Hardin, who was recognized by board members for her work this year as the student representative, was thrilled when she heard of the plan that was taking shape.

“I feel like this is a stepping stone,” Hardin said during the meeting. “A normal drive-through graduation doesn’t feel like anything special. When Sinkler talked about her plan at Sierra, that felt special and I think it’s a good idea.”

Sinkler took the board through the entire plan.

Parents, friends and however many people can fit in a car, will drive, in what might be a caravan, up Echo Summit, turn left at Sierra, drive up the road to the parking lot where staff will give directions.

The seniors will exit the vehicle, walk down through Solstice Plaza and get on the Grandview Express chair lift by themselves and ride to the top, while family and friends drive to the top.

“It’s a neat little process, everybody will be socially distant and it’s a great way to control crowds,” Sinkler said. “There’s quite a bit of symbolism, getting on the chairlift by yourself and getting off at the top. Went through the paperwork and permitting process to provide our graduates a true Tahoe graduation.”

The Tallac ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, with South Tahoe’s graduation happening at 5 p.m.