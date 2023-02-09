South Tahoe Grizzlies ice hockey to celebrate senior athletes; Mayor to drop puck

Tahoe's Hayden Cannon, Patrick Webster, Will Rich, goalie Jack Storey, and Joe Zarnecki defending their net.

Provided/Greg Jacobs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Amateur Hockey Association, aka the Tahoe Grizzlies Youth Hockey Travel Club, will honor its high school varsity team’s senior athletes this weekend and the mayor will be on hand to celebrate and drop the puck.

The Grizzlies will take on the Reno Ice high school team at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena.

A special recognition ceremony will precede Mayor Cristi Creegan’s puck drop to recognize the many successes of the team and of the youth hockey program in our community.

“Please join in the celebration of our local athletes and cheer on this team along with the ongoing opportunity for the growth of youth hockey in our region,” said the association in a news release.

The Grizzlies U10 hockey team also has a game beginning at 4 p.m. and would be thrilled to have a hometown cheering section, too.

The team’s five senior athletes — Hayden Cannon, Drew Gunderson, Will Rich, Jack Storey, and Patrick Webster — have represented the Tahoe team with pride over the past 10 years, contributing over those years to the many championship banners hanging on the walls of the hometown rink.

Ice hockey in Lake Tahoe offers both girls and boys the mix of aerobic, strength, and skill training that helps develop not only skill but also confidence, tenacity, and character. Ongoing since 2008 the Tahoe Grizzlies Hockey Club is available to youth age 6 through high school. This all-volunteer club focuses on developing on-ice skills and providing a quality athletic experience at all levels.

The Tahoe Grizzles High School team competes in the Sharks High School Hockey League division of California Amateur Hockey Association, while all lower age brackets play in the NorCal Division of CAHA. A mix of travel and home games makes up the hockey season, which runs from early fall through as late as mid-March.

The ice arena is located at 1176 Rufus Allen Boulevard.