South Tahoe heat record falls; Fire advisory, thunderstorms in forecast

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Zephyr Cove. (Provided by Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe broke its third heat record of the year this weekend and more intense temperatures, possible thunderstorms and fire weather are in this week’s forecast.

South Tahoe hit a high of 90 degrees at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday which broke the old mark of 87 set on the same date in 1981 and again in 2015. Monday’s record high of 89 set in 2013 could also fall.

The average high temperature for the time of year is 77.

The hot temps will be mixed with possible thunderstorms possible starting Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Sunday issued a fire weather watch for Tuesday afternoon through the evening for thunderstorms and strong winds that could surpass 50 mph.

Officials are wary of lightning strikes that could spark blazes and, combined with the strong winds, they could rapidly grow in intensity.

During dangerous fire conditions, officials advise to avoid activities that could cause a spark such as yard work, target shooting or campfires.

“Thunderstorms are forecast to develop during the late afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday,” the service said. “Despite some rainfall with the thunderstorms, lightning ignitions are possible, especially with the abnormally dry timber.”

A 20-30% chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the week and into the holiday weekend.

The above 80-degree temps are also forecast into the weekend.

South Lake Tahoe broke two heat records already on back-to-back days in June. It shattered the record by several degrees on Thursday, June 17 and again by a couple of degrees on Friday, June 18.