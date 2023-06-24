South Tahoe High 2023 graduates leave their mark

STHS band members play the National Anthem

Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Friday, June 17, South Tahoe High School celebrated graduation and it was the last thing the Class of 2023 will ever do as a class, as one valedictorian referred to it, their “last homework assignment.”

Milo King, one of two valedictorians for the Vikings prepared jokes and all speakers wrote thoughtful speeches touching on gratitude paired with nostalgia.

Evelyn Bennett, the second valedictorian, two salutatorians Kerianne Board, Christopher Haven and King all worked to earn exceptional GPAs exceeding 4.0 despite the school year having nearly a months worth of snow days.

The Viking seniors marched two by two through campus from the gymnasium to the stadium, led by Principal Justin Zunino in his yellow Chuck Taylors.

“Kindness is more important than wisdom, and the recognition of this is the beginning of wisdom.” – Theodore Isaac Rubin

During Zunino’s commencement speech he expressed gratitude for the “unbelievable team” he is surrounded and supported by.

The students were also reminded of the support system they’re surrounded by and the tools they have acquired over their formative years.

“On your last day as a student and first day as alumnus remember where you come from, it has helped shaped who you are but who you are tomorrow is up to you,” Zunino said and continued, “I am confident you have all of the tools to lead you on the right path.”

45 organizations and donors collectively distributed $347,750 to 171 scholarship recipients, according to the STHS Scholarship Newsletter.

Among the students were Jorge Herrera Uribe who was awarded several scholarships to help on the path to pursue a career in a medically related, or healthcare field.

$80,000 was awarded for the Fannan Fellowship Scholarship for top-ranking students, including King and Bennett, seeking to become creative problem solvers in any field of study; Lachlan Bray, Rossi Bonev, Kyla Chrauben, Forrest Jones, Christopher Haven, Hailey Rossi, Frank Langenfeld, and Erinn Yamoaka were honored for their exceptional creativity and problem-solving demonstrated through four essays and a video prompt.