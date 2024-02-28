South Tahoe High alum’s last time wrestling at college nationals; ‘setting an incredible example’

South Tahoe High alumni competes at NAIA nationals for the last time Feb. 29 - March 2.

Provided / Bob Palermini

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Andrew Herrera was once a South Tahoe High School wrestler and now every wrestler who goes through the school’s program is influenced by him, his former high school coach says. Many community members plan on watching him this week as he takes his last trip to college nationals.

“This will be the last time he will ever wrestle,” says his dad, Ernie Herrera, who’s always keeping up with his son’s stats and accomplishments. He and almost all of Andrew Herrera’s family are flying out to watch him one last time on the mat.

The senior at Southern Oregon University is competing in the NAIA Championship in Park City, Kan., Feb. 29 – Mar. 2 in the 197 pound weight class.

Last year at nationals, Herrera upset the fifth ranked wrestler in the nation when he beat him in the first round of matches as an unranked competitor. He continued causing upsets in the second match, beating the 12th ranked wrestler.

South Tahoe High School Coach Ryan Wallace, who coached Herrera when he was in high school, explains, “When an unranked wrestler wins, it turns the whole thing upside down and creates really tough match-ups in the consolation bracket, which is where you go if you lose a match.”

It took the fourth nationally ranked wrestler to stop Herrera’s streak in the third match.

His road to this level is paved with accomplishments as early as his first year at South Tahoe High School, winning fourth in the 3A State Championships. Then, in sophomore year, he won third. Herrera wrestled all the way to the top junior and senior year, winning the 3A State Championship both years.

After graduating in 2017, he wrestled at San Fransisco State for two seasons before transferring to Southern Oregon University.

Wallace says wrestlers at Herrera’s level precisely plan every minute and every calorie with 2-3 workouts per day. That’s on top of the grueling matches and an uncompromising travel schedule.

“On the rare occasions they are afforded a break, it would be understandable for them to distance themselves from the sport and most do,” said Wallace.

But not Herrera, “He is immediately in the high school wrestling room demonstrating technique, giving motivational talks, opening himself up for questions,” and Wallace says, “setting an incredible example.”

Herrera follows the South Tahoe kids progress and encourages them along the way. His mom says, “That’s just the kind of kid he is.”

Sherry Hawks Herrera also remembers when he was the biggest kid on the high school team and had to wrestle the coach.

She hears about the special things her son does for community kids from other community members, “He’s never said anything,” and adds, “He’s a really humble kid.”

One parent revealed to her about a time when he gave one of his San Fransisco State shirts to a high school up-and-coming wrestler, Kash Hendrick. Wallace can attest, Herrera has made a positive impact on the high school wrestler, “Andrew accomplished what Kash wants to, as he prepares for nationals. He is where Kash wants to be in 4 or 5 years, and he is always willing to tell Kash what is required.”

Wallace says Herrera is potentially the greatest competitor South Tahoe High School has produced, “His high school career and accomplishments add a tremendous amount of value and credibility to the program, however his contributions extend much deeper than that.”

Herrera has a 25-10 record going into nationals this year. His first match on Thursday, Feb. 29, is against the 8th in nation and the same wrestler he upset in last year’s first match, Garavous Kouekabakilaho from Grand View University.

After college, the criminal justice major hopes to join the Navy and become a SEAL team member.

Anyone wanting to follow along on Herrera’s journey through nationals can watch the competition on the Flowrestling website or visit trackwrestling.com for results.