South Tahoe High basketball teams end season in first playoff games

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Both the South Tahoe High School boys and girls varsity teams lost their first playoff game, ending the season for the Vikings.

While the girls played their first home playoff in 11 years, covered by the Tribune, the boys travelled to Elko for their first playoff game. They faced the same opponent they lost to in last year’s first playoff round. This year the Vikings fell 48-67 against Elko.

South Tahoe started off with a lead, ending the first quarter 7-6. The team held the lead well into the second quarter at 23-20, but in the last three minutes, Elko scored nine points.

Assistant Coach Phillip Bryant says South Tahoe couldn’t recover as they battled down the stretch.

He reports the loss was disappointing for the four seniors, Jay Butterfass, Phil Adina, Andre Smith and Ramon Dionisio.

On a positive note, ten players returning next year gained valuable playoff experience, including juniors Ryder Tenacci, Ryder Preston, Kai McClain and Ronan Fisher. Sophomore point guard Parker Bryant also started a couple games this year and will likely help the upperclassmen next year.

Other key players for next season could be Mars Lopez, Vinny Gangitano, Gabe Diaz, Tony Flores, and Logan Kelso.

Overall Bryan says the “future looks bright for the Vikings,” since both freshmen and JV teams finished the league season play undefeated. Multiple players finished their second year without a league loss including JV guards Bryant, Esha Davis and Caleb Holcomb, along with forwards Kelso, Marcus Haven and Adrian Smith.

Assistant Coach Bryant says with freshmen who could make the jump to varsity, “there’s quite a bit of depth for the coaches next season.”