South Tahoe High School celebrates Class of 2022

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 16. The Class of 2022 featured 237 seniors who had an unprecedented high school experience.

They survived the ostracizing experience of COVID, the threat of catastrophic loss during the Caldor Fire, and waves of uncertainty as the coronavirus surged.

As one final display of their unity and perseverance, they took the long walk to the football field, also known as the stadium on the hill, and later tossed their caps in the air.

