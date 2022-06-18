South Tahoe High School celebrates Class of 2022
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 16. The Class of 2022 featured 237 seniors who had an unprecedented high school experience.
They survived the ostracizing experience of COVID, the threat of catastrophic loss during the Caldor Fire, and waves of uncertainty as the coronavirus surged.
As one final display of their unity and perseverance, they took the long walk to the football field, also known as the stadium on the hill, and later tossed their caps in the air.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.