South Tahoe High resumes classes after threat of explosive cleared

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe High School students were evacuated from campus Friday afternoon after staff were informed of a potential threat of an explosive on campus.

Staff received an anonymous call of a threat and law enforcement was able to quickly respond.

Students were cleared off campus and transportation was on standby while authorities searched the campus.

“The campus has been thoroughly searched and cleared by law enforcement,” a message sent by Lake Tahoe Unified School said. The message was sent to parents shortly before 1 p.m.

Students are resuming their school day and the district assures parents that they are safe and the campus is secure.

The school district could not be reached for comment.