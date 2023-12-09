South Tahoe High School sports: leveraging fall season success for winter wins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe High School’s fall season state wins are tallied at three, with other accomplishments to report as well. The school is hoping to leverage this fall season’s success and usher in a winning winter season.

At the net, both the boys soccer team and tennis team conquered opponent teams in finals and came home state champions.

The boys soccer team ended an over ten year state championship dry spell. The last state win was in 2012, according to Coach Eduardo Torres. The winning goal came in the four minutes of added time when Torres says Isaac Hernandez caressed the ball from a cross served by Oscar Mendoza. It left Hernandez one-on-one with the goalkeeper, where he deposited the ball into the right corner.

He says this year’s team had the chemistry to get it done and highlights their humility and like mindedness to go to the top.

Torres describes this season as one of the best they’ve had, “we take pride in that because it’s a big thing, especially coming out of a small town.”

Tennis Coach Will Davenport attributes his team’s accomplishment to the culture of winning at the high school and their students’ dedication, “as long as there’s no snow out here on the tennis courts, we’re out here playing.” That’s often as soon as May, he says, and schedules competitive pre-season matches throughout the summer to battle test the team, preparing them for the regular season.

When it came to the state competition in Las Vegas, Davenport says they were the underdogs.

“No school from the north that I’m aware of, and I talked to the Truckee coach as well, and the Fallon coach, between all of us, we can go back into the nineties,” he says, “and no one from the north has ever won a state championship. It’s always the Vegas schools, at least in 3A.”

He says the Vegas teams were surprised, “I think they fully expected that they were going to beat us. They’d beaten us many years before, so we turned the tables on them.”

Davenport scouted the semi-final and final opposing teams and knew they’d have to strategically move players around during those matches. It was a plan that worked. They won the first round of the final 5 – 1 and created a hole that Boulder City couldn’t climb out of with a final score of 12 – 6.

The seniors leading the team this year began their high school tennis career during COVID.

“For them to fight through that and then be this great group of seniors that led the team,” Davenport says, listing Brennan Monroe, Philip Roberts and Jay Feeney, “for those guys to spend a year in COVID, where they didn’t even really have a freshman year, and to work their way up to be such great players and leaders for a state championship team by the time they were seniors was pretty amazing.”

He says those seniors are standing on the backs of many great players that came before and circle back around to cheer for these players.

South Tahoe High School boys’ tennis team won the State Championship, fall 2023. Provided / Will Davenport

On the cross country team, sophomore Lyla Landy snagged the state win, allowing her to compete in the Far West Regionals, placing 18th.

She says no matter how small the meet, she always runs like there’s someone close behind, “just having an image in my head of someone right behind me, definitely keeps me at a good pace.”

After-school trainings, and even training on her own time during weekends, all go into preparing for races. She describes a mental element to training, where she tells herself, “if I could do it a minute ago, I can do it now, and if I’m not collapsed on the ground, I still have a little bit more in me, so I might as well give it my all.”

Coach Steve Headrick says she’s very determined and it’s evidenced in practice, but the difference between this year and last year, is her confidence. It took a few meets under her belt to get the confidence and this year they saw it, “She went out and she knew that she was usually the top dog and she ran just like it.”

Landy describes the satisfaction of seeing all her hard work pay off, “it felt good knowing that I had the ability to do that and that I still have two more years to improve.”

Sophomore Lyla Landy wins the 2023 State Cross Country Championship, fall 2023. Provided / Steve Headrick

Other fall season accomplishments include the girls golf team securing the league championship. On the volleyball court, the girl’s team finished second in the league, playing in the final four. The girls soccer team also came in second in the league, going to regionals and girls tennis secured a spot in regionals as well.

The school’s Athletic Director Kevin Hennessee says there is room for growth for the football team. They won one game this season, but have high hopes with new coach Adam Fountain and the many athletes in the program.

‘Success breeds success’

Hennessee says, “Success breeds success,” and they’re expecting big things from the winter teams as they follow on the heels of the fall state winners.

Over 317 students participated in fall athletics. Hennesee says, “For a school of 1,000 kids, that really says something.”

Hennessee explains some are multi-sport students that will carry their fall success over into winter sports, having the blue print for success.

He says winning is infectious, “when teams have success like we had in fall, that permeates to other kids and they want to have that success in other sports or they want a piece of that success.”

He expects potential state contenders as the basketball team hits the court and wrestling team the mat, lead by Kash Hendrick.

Both sports are already off to a winning start with the boys basketball team standing 2 – 1 at Incline High School’s tournament. The girls team got their first home win against Carson and defeated North Tahoe Wednesday night, Dec. 6.

Over on the mat, the wresting team won their first dual match against Hug High School and North Valleys High School.

In addition to basketball and wresting, the school provides nordic and alpine ski teams and Hennessee says they’re always one of the better teams. Right now, they’re just waiting for snow.

The athletic director hopes the community support and excitement gets carried over from the fall into this winter season.

“In a small town like this, where there’s 20,000 people,” Hennessee says, “we should be the place to be on a Friday night for basketball or a Tuesday night for a wrestling meet.”

South Tahoe girls wresting takes on Reed High School Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m., on their home mat.

The next home basketball game for the Vikings is Tuesday, Dec. 12, where the varsity girls take on Galena High School at 6 p.m.