South Tahoe High School student wins triathlon over summer break

Shamus Nealis, 15, competes and wins his first triathlon on July 13.

Provided / James Nealis

PYRAMID LAKE, Nev. – Summer break hasn’t stopped one South Tahoe High School sophomore-to-be from chasing his sports goals. Shamus Nealis demonstrated his multi-sport capabilities by winning his division at the Pyramid Lake Triathlon on Saturday, July 13, and came in 27th overall.

In his debut triathlon, winning the 15-19 year-old division made him win the Nevada High School State Champion in the boys division.

Over the course of the sprint triathlon, competitors swam 800 meters, biked 14 miles, and ran three miles.

The 15 year-old beat his division competitor, an 18 year old, by over 35 minutes. Although their swim times were close, Nealis pulled away on the bike ride with a 15 minute faster ride and sealed the win with an almost twice as fast run time.

His track coach, Will Davenport, says Nealis was already a very strong runner, but the South Tahoe soccer, basketball and track athlete worked hard to improve his swimming and cycling for the event.

Davenport also competed in the event, placing second in his division and 20th overall.

Will Davenport, Shamus Nealis at the Pyramid Lake Triathlon Saturday, July 13. Provided / James Nealis

Nealis, now a champion, plans on continuing to train and defend his title next year.