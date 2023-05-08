South Tahoe High School students can rent tuxedos, suits for prom on campus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sidestreet Boutique is coming to South Tahoe High School for tuxedo and suit measurements for those headed to prom.

Sidestreet will be at the high school in Room C-3, from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 8-9, from 2:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, and from 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 11-12.

Payment is required at the time of order.

Tuxedo and suits may be picked up from 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 18, and from 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Tuxedos should be dropped off from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 22-23.

The estimated costs for students range from $120-$225.

For more information, email sidestreettuxedos@gmail.com .