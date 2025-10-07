South Tahoe High School students participate in Enviro Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – This past month, South Tahoe High School (STHS) science students had the opportunity to engage in the STHS Enviro Day. This unique experience allowed students to work with industry partners around Lake Tahoe. Nine industry partners donated time to provide in-depth sessions on how science is applied within their industries.
Biology classes were treated with two 30-minute sessions from the Sugar Pine Foundation, Keep Tahoe Blue, South Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe Institute of Natural Sciences, and the United States Forest Service. Students self-selected from various sessions to get a personal glimpse into how they work as scientists in the future.
The school district says these quick 30-minute sessions for students help future scientists see how the skills learned in class can and need to be applied to various environmental fields along the way. The sessions showcased how students could find science careers in town!.
STHS upperclassman also attended an upperclassmen Enviro Day.
Other industry partners included the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, South Tahoe Refuse, Marcela Foundation, and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.