South Tahoe High School students participate in Enviro Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – This past month, South Tahoe High School (STHS) science students had the opportunity to engage in the STHS Enviro Day. This unique experience allowed students to work with industry partners around Lake Tahoe. Nine industry partners donated time to provide in-depth sessions on how science is applied within their industries.

Biology classes were treated with two 30-minute sessions from the Sugar Pine Foundation, Keep Tahoe Blue, South Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe Institute of Natural Sciences, and the United States Forest Service. Students self-selected from various sessions to get a personal glimpse into how they work as scientists in the future.

The school district says these quick 30-minute sessions for students help future scientists see how the skills learned in class can and need to be applied to various environmental fields along the way. The sessions showcased how students could find science careers in town!.

STHS upperclassman also attended an upperclassmen Enviro Day.

Other industry partners included the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, South Tahoe Refuse, Marcela Foundation, and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.