South Tahoe High School swims to state success

The team that traveled to the state championship in Las Vegas, Taj Teter, Dylan Lucas, Cruz Guenther, Mila Rich, Madden Casto, Kiana Rehn, Lupita Rehn, Nichole Whisnant, Maia Edmonds, Jasper Webb, Juan Preciado, and Coach Davenport on May 18.

Provided

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The South Tahoe swim team won 10 medals at regionals, sending those 10 medal holders to the state championship in Las Vegas where many again swam to success on May 18.

Both boys and girls teams placed second overall at the regional swim meet May 10-11. Nichole Whisnant achieved first at regionals in the 50 yard freestyle, qualifying for state. Coach Will Davenport says the swim team hasn’t had a regional champion in an individual race within the last five years.

What makes a win in the 50 freestyle all the more impressive is its nature as a sprint. Typically it takes no more than 30 seconds, “Everything’s very fast,” Davenport explains, “and everything, you have to do it perfectly because if you make any one mistake, there’s not enough time to make up for it.”

In the event at state, “She swam side by side with the top qualifier from Las Vegas and then six other girls too and everyone’s going fast,” Davenport says, “Anybody could win that race.” Whisnant finished second, just one-tenth of a second behind a southern Nevada swimmer. The first and sixth swimmer finished within nearly six-tenth of a second of each other.

Whisnant also swims two relay races, the butterfly in the 200 medley relay as well as anchoring the 200 freestyle relay. The medley team, Maia Edmonds, Madden Casto, Whisnant, and Lupita Rehn, won third at regionals, and fourth at state.

South Tahoe girls 200 medley relay team, Nichole Whisnant, Lupita Rehn, Maia Edmonds, and Madden Casto on May 18. Provided

“You know, with the relays, you have to have four good swimmers, and a lot of schools don’t have that and when you go up against the very best schools,” listing Truckee, North Tahoe and the top schools in southern Nevada, Davenport says, “to place top four in a relay is a big deal.”

The girls team placed second at regionals in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth at state with Jasper Webb, Kiana Rehn, Casto, and Whisnant swimming that race.

Edmonds, K. Rehn, Webb, and L. Rehn took third in the 400 freestyle relay at regionals, but came in just outside of medals at state, coming in fifth behind Truckee, Boulder City, North Tahoe, and Incline.

On the boys side, Juan Preciado anchored the 200 freestyle relay, swimming the race with Dylan Lucas, Cruz Guenther, and Taj Teter, claiming second at regionals and fifth at state.

The group took third in the 200 medley relay at regionals and sixth at state.

Individually, Preciado placed fourth in the 50 freestyle, after coming in as the top qualifier, and second in the 100 yard butterfly at regionals, “Which is probably the toughest or second toughest individual race we swim,” Davenport says and adds qualifying for state championships in two individual events is a big accomplishment.

Other individual state qualifiers on the team included Madden Casto who placed third at regionals in the 100 breaststroke and fourth at state.

Maia Edmonds placed fourth in the 500 yard freestyle at regionals. In the event at state she came in sixth behind southern Nevada, Truckee and Incline swimmers.

In the boys 200 yard IM, Dylan Lucas placed fourth at regionals and eighth at state.

Overall, the girls team placed sixth at state and the boys ninth.

Davenport says the intensity was high at these last two meets, but his swimmers rose to the occasion. “When the pressure was on, all the kids cut time and swam the best times that they had swam all year.”

Although swimmers are keeping track of their competitors’ swim times throughout the year, Davenport says sometimes things aren’t decided until swimmers hit the water together. “You can look at your time and see that it’s better or worse than maybe somebody else’s, but when you swim side by side, that’s when, you know, the stronger swimmer, the more motivated swimmer, the tougher minded swimmer pulls out and wins the race, because you’re just going side by side with them.”

Davenport says their team is inclusive and doesn’t cut anyone. With a team of around 30 swimmers, more than half went to regionals (18) and a third to state (10).

He’s optimistic the team can close the gap on Truckee next year, which is the best team in the state NIAA 3A division, coming in first for both the boys and girls. “We’ve got some swimmers having a great experience this year, improved quite a bit and they’re looking to spend even more time swimming club swim throughout the year to improve and be ready to go by next season.”

He will also have one more year with his top swimmers, Preciado and Whisnant, who are going into their senior year next year.