South Tahoe High School wrestling has successful weekend

South Tahoe High School wrestling teams participated in three separate tournaments across Northern Nevada during the weekend of Dec. 9 - 10 and brought back multiple wins.

Provided / Ryan Wallace

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Coach Ryan Wallace says his teams had a busy, successful weekend with 34 athletes competing across Northern Nevada at three different tournaments.

Boys varsity made the over three hour trek to Winnemucca for the Cody Louk Invitational and brought back multiple medals:

1st – Kash Hendrick (165)

2nd – Cristian Arce (285)

3rd – Noah Lyons (150)

4th – Zach Briggs (126)

Freshman William Causing (132) was knocked out of the tournament on day one, but took first place in the Hard-Luck Pod tournament Saturday.

Coach Wallace notes, “To the uninitiated, three days in Winnemucca can be a soul crushing experience. We only brought the kids who could handle that environment. None of them disappointed.”

South Tahoe High School’s boys varsity wrestling team participated in a tournament in Winnemucca during the weekend of Dec. 9 – 10 and placed in multiple classes, including Kash Hendrick (165) with first. Provided / Ryan Wallace

The junior varsity boys competed in a tournament closer to home at McQueen. Sophomore Brady Higgins (138), who Coach Wallace says flirted with consistent success last season, put together four straight wins to earn a gold medal.

Newcomer Sebastian Perez-Velazquez (285) won the gold medal after five winning rounds. Coach Wallace attributes his success to having a top tier practice partner, two-time state qualifier Cristian Arce.

Junior varsity coach Robert Hook says he was pleased with Perez-Velazquez’s performance, “we knew Sebastian could do it. We’ve seen glimpses of this in him, but for the big guy, it was cool because he didn’t really make any mistakes and he had a lot of energy unlike most of his heavier opponents.”

The girls team competed in Northern Nevada’s first all girls tournament at Reed High School. Diem Johnson led the girls with four straight victories, cinching the championship prize, a tiara.

Coach Wallace says there was “plenty of silver to share in the Silver State, Esmeralda Silva, Lillia Verduzco, and Sydney Birkholm all placed second in their divisions.”

Girls Coach Gary Whitehouse is optimistic about the team after the success at this initial tournament.

“The energy and support, in addition to the results on the mat, has created a lot of momentum for this young team,” Whitehouse says, “and we cannot wait for our next opportunity to showcase all the hard work that has already gone into the season.”

South Tahoe High School’s girls wrestling team participated in Northern Nevada’s first all girls tournament at Reed High School over the weekend, Dec. 9 – 10, 2023. Diam Johnson won the championship prize, a tiara. Provided / Ryan Wallace

Head Coach Wallace says much orchestrating went into the three tournament weekend, “Getting everyone in the correct location, geared up and ready to go was a logistical marvel,” Wallace adds, “fortunately we have an A.D. and administration that supports our vision of turning this ski town into a wrestling mecca.”

Wallace says Kash Hendrick is a de facto proof of concept of that vision for the Vikings. He won state last year and has won his eight matches this year. Wallace says Hendrick is looking to finally find his equal this weekend at the Reno Tournament of Champions, which draws over 100 teams from across the country.

“We all have 24 hours to spend in a day. Kash spends as few of them on non-wrestling related activities as possible,” Wallace says, “the reward of watching that commitment pay-off is priceless.”

The Mustang Invite in Lovelock is up next for the Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 16, with both boys and girls divisions. Wednesday, Dec. 20, they will be in Truckee and Thursday, Dec. 21, South Tahoe will host Reed, the defending girls state champions, for an all-girls dual.

Requests for schedule updates and information can be emailed to Coach Ryan Wallace at SLTwrestling@yahoo.com .