South Tahoe High students to host musical performances

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe High School drama department starting on Friday will host several shows over the next couple of weeks.

Students will perform “The Drowsy Chaperone” through livestream with the first show at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14.

The Drowsy Chaperone is an homage to American musicals of the Jazz Age. The story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan.

South Tahoe High students will hold several performances over the next couple of weeks starting on Friday evening.



As he plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit The Drowsy Chaperone, the show comes to life onstage, as he wryly comments on the music, story and actors. The characters appear in his dingy apartment, and it is transformed into an impressive Broadway set with seashell footlights, sparkling furniture, painted backdrops, and glitzy costumes.

Along with the narrator, the audience will be transported to this play-within-a-play, crammed full of every cliche, gag and gimmick from the golden age of musicals. Livestreamed entirely on the STHS/TADA Theater stage, covid compliant, this performance is sure to make everybody smile.

The performance dates are as follows:

Friday, May 14 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 – 2 p.m.

Friday, May 21 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23 – 2 p.m.

Tickets for the livestream performances may be purchased at http://www.showtix4u.com , search for South Tahoe High School.