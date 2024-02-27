South Tahoe High wrestlers place in State Championship

Three South Tahoe wrestlers placed in the NIAA State Championships Friday, Feb. 16.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Three local high school wrestlers placed at the NIAA State Championships Friday, Feb. 16 in Bullhead City, Ariz.

The team placed 10th overall out of 23 teams in the boys division and 22nd in the girls, out of 28 teams.

Junior Kash Hendrick (157) was a few points short of the championship, placing third.

“Wrestling is tough, at this level,” Head Coach Ryan Wallace says, “Both kids deserve to win,” explaining how just a few minor tactical decisions can determine the outcome.

He says, “Tears are justified. We set these lofty goals so we can push ourselves past our current limits. That risk of agonizing pain is what scares most people away from this type of dedication.”

The coach says Hendrick had his eyes set on the title, but still had something to celebrate, earning his 100th career win at the competition and third state medal.

On his way to the podium, Hendrick won a match scoring 15 more points than Moapa Valley’s Tucker Bannion. That’s “technical superiority,” Coach Wallace says. This slid him into the semi-finals where he defeated Virgin Valley’s Ruben Silveyra with an 8-3 decision. Next he faced Elko’s Traegan Hansen. It was repeat of the final round at regionals just a few weeks ago, where both wrestlers met on the mat. Just as at regionals, Hendrick defeated him. He cinched the bronze with a 12-3 win against Isiah Kayee of Del sol.

For Theodore Berquist (120), a junior who goes by Charlie, it was a memorable occasion. He won his first state championship medal, pulling three wins to get the bronze. He had his only loss in the semifinals to a three-time state champion, Marco Romero from Elko. Berquist then pinned his opponent in the consolation semis to earn himself a spot in the consolation finals. He defeated Caleb Anderson of Moapa Valley in an 8-5 win for the medal.

Head Coach Ryan Wallace says Berquist makes it challenging for his opponents with uncommon length for his weight class, “But what earned this bronze medal was work ethic, drive and tenacity. He wanted it and worked incredibly hard for it. Pride is not a strong enough word for how we feel about his performance and growth as a competitor.”

Lillia Verduzco for the girl Vikings placed fourth after four matches that Wallace says were tough. Her first was a 9-1 loss to I’yanna Jones from Western. She met Jones again in the consolation final, losing this time by fall, but not before her match with Anne Wheable from White Pine, beating her after acquiring 16 points.

Coach Wallace expresses how memorable the weekend was, “A state wrestling medal is something your grandkids find in a keepsake box 70 years later. You keep it your entire life. The level of sacrifice, grit and fortitude required to earn that 2.5-inch diameter award is astonishing. These three humans should make all of us feel optimistic about the future.”

Christian Arce (215), Alice Lilly (132) and Diem Johnson (152) didn’t find themselves on the podium, but each earned a win and helped the team earn its 10th spot. All three went 1-2 at the competition.

Conner Hennessee (150) went home without a win, but Wallace says not without impressing him, calling him the Hennybeast, “He is a Freshman who has everything it takes to make the arduous climb in the sport.”

The coach says the team is setting their sights on a special season next year.