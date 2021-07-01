South Tahoe, historical society bringing history talks to beach
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe and the Lake Tahoe Historical Society have teamed together to bring weekly history talks to the beach.
Every Tuesday during the months of July and August, join them at Lakeview Commons for an hour filled with Lake Tahoe history fun, from long-time locals to authors and historical characters. The events are free but donations are accepted, and some of the speakers might have books available for purchase. These programs are for all ages and Tahoe Tessie’s Beach Bites will be open late for this event.
The Lake Tahoe History Talks will be from 7-8 p.m. on the beach at Lakeview Commons.
The first program on July 6 will feature the Borges Brothers (David, Don, Duane, and Dean) on the history of South Lake Tahoe.
July 13 is Robin Holabird, author, film reporter, and former Deputy Director of the Nevada Film Office, who will present “Movie Memories at Lake Tahoe.”
July 20 is David Long with a funny and entertaining take on the historical aspects of vegetables that can be grown in Tahoe
For more information, visit http://www.laketahoemuseum.org/.
Source: Lake Tahoe Historical Society
