South Tahoe holiday lights trail map a safe, festive activity

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local businesses and residents are illuminating the city and bringing much needed cheer with their festive light displays for the Light Up the South Shore Holiday Contest.

Community members are invited to cruise around South Lake Tahoe using the Holiday Light Trail Map for a fun and safe activity to enjoy some holiday spirit.

A more detailed holiday light map can be viewed online. Provided



The Tahoe Chamber created a holiday light map featuring almost 50 different stops, including 16 local businesses. Businesses and residents that have opted in will be competing and judged by the “Merry & Bright Ambassadors” in five different categories.

Participating businesses will be judged for the Best of Show, Best Window Display and the Clark Griswold (most lights) Award, while residents will be judged for The Neighbor that SLEIGH-d Award.

All businesses and eligible residents will also be competing for The People’s Choice Award. The interactive trail of lights map can be viewed at https://bit.ly/HolidayLightsTrailMap.

Trail travelers can expect to see fun displays, including themes like Santa’s Coming to Town, The Dragon That Stole Christmas and Wags and Whiskers Wonderland. After exploring the map, community members are asked to cast their vote for their favorite display for the People’s Choice Award. Votes can be entered at https://bit.ly/HolidayLightsTourPeoplesChoiceAward.

All red and green Christmas light markers shown on the map can be voted on by the public to award the highly coveted, People’s Ornament Trophy. The other four award categories will be judged and awarded by our Merry and Bright Ambassadors from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20 to determine the winners. Winners will receive a variety of awesome prizes, bragging rights, and illuminated trophies.

The Light Up the South Shore Holiday Contest is sponsored by, El Dorado County, city of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Ski Run Marina.