South Tahoe hoops run ends just short of state tourney

Cameron Lehmann drives to the basket for South Tahoe against Fallon in the regular season.

Provided / Steve Ranson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s playoff basketball run ended one win short of qualifying for the state championships.

The Vikings beat Fernley 58-49 on Thursday, Feb. 20, for the third straight time this season, in the first round of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern League Championships at Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nevada.

Senior Cameron Lehmann went off against the Vaqueros scoring a career-high 33 points on just 16 shots.

He made 10 field goals, three of which were from behind the 3-point line, and hit 10 of 13 free throws. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists.

Also for the fourth-seeded Vikings, Carl Valiente scored eight points, Logan Chapman had five and Ethan Ward and Frank Aquilina each had four. Ward had a team-high seven rebounds and Jake Tarwater blocked two shots.

The semifinal match on Friday, Feb. 21, should be easily forgettable.

Top seed Churchill County started strong, withheld a Vikings second quarter rally but then ran away and hid with a 70-40 victory.

Tarwater led the way for the Vikings with 11 points while Lehmann had nine points and Ward and Aquilina each netted seven. Ward and Dylan Chartraw led the rebounding effort with seven each.

The Vikings finished with their best record under third-year head coach David Finnegan at 16-9, including 12-6 in league play, good for fourth place.