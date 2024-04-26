South Tahoe housing waitlist drops by 65, Sugar Pine applications muddy the numbers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City staff provided a quarterly update on its affordable housing waitlist at City Council on Tuesday, April 23. The waitlist has dropped from 1,173 to 1,008 since the last update, a drop of 65.

The list compiles waitlists from eight affordable housing properties in the city. The report states there are 100+ individuals on multiple lists, so the numbers of individuals is approximately 1,000 and 90% are locals.

Most individuals, around 615, are waiting for one-bedroom units. 280 are waiting for two-bedroom units and 213 are for three-bedroom units.

Applications for the first phase of units at Sugar Pine Village opened Monday, April 15, for its 67 units becoming available in September. The city had received 253 applications at the time of the meeting. These application numbers were not reflected in the waitlist report.

Councilmember Scott Robbins inquired whether the 253 Sugar Pine applications actually meant there was in increase to the waitlist.

“I’ll add the caveat that at this point in the Sugar Pine lease-up process we don’t know how many duplicates are on existing properties in town,” Development Services Department Zachary Thomas said, explaining there could be individuals already on waitlists in town that have also signed up for the Sugar Pine list.

The city also reports the Lease to Locals Program is tapering off, but this finding is consistent with other jurisdictions. In its third year, 2024, so far grants were provided to 3 households, housing 5 people. In its first year, grants were provided to 23 households with 58 people housed.

The full housing waitlist report is available on the meeting agenda, which is located on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website.