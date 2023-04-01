South Tahoe, Incline athletes claim wins at Sky Mote Memorial

EL DORADO, Calif. — A trio of the area’s high school track and field teams traveled Union Mine High School on Saturday for the annual Sky Mote Memorial Invitational.

Athletes from South Tahoe, Whittell, and Incline joined students from 17 other schools for the meet, which honors Marine Staff Sergeant Sky Mote — a Union Mine alumnus, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan.

The South Tahoe boys’ team put together a strong showing, led by a first-place finish in long jump by Levi Hernandez. The Vikings senior set a personal record with a leap of 19 feet, 8 inches, topping the second place by 6.5 inches. Hernandez also set a personal record in high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches to claim second place.

Junior Ian Lomeli set a personal record in the 400-meter run with a time of 56.51 seconds to take fourth place. Senior Ayden Heck took sixth in long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 5 inches. Sophomore Scott Yamaoka set a personal record in triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 1.50 inches, earning him sixth place. He also set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.76 to take 10th place. Junior Tommy Morton finished 10th in shot put with a season-best throw of 36 feet, 4.00 inches.

As a team, the Vikings finished in tie with Incline for fifth place with 24 points. El Dorado won the meet with a high score of 87 points.

Junior Sydney Irwin led the girls’ team with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, setting a season best with a time of 57.92. Senior teammate Carmen Hardin took fifth place in the event with a time of 1:00.70.

Senior Kalea Paine took fourth in shot put behind a throw of 28 feet, 2.75 inches, setting a personal record. Paine also finished seventh in discus with a throw of 73 feet, 2 inches.

Junior Eva Moyer-Pirie took eighth in shot put with a throw of 25 feet, 1.50 inches and was seventh in discus with a throw of 73 feet, 1 inch.

The South Tahoe girls’ team finished in 12th place.

The Vikings will next compete at the two-day Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational, beginning Friday.

McMahan, Resendiz claim wins for Incline

The Incline track and field team was also competing at Saturday’s Sky Mote Memorial Invitational, and finished the day with a handful of standout performances.

Junior Noah McMahan led the Highlanders with a first-place finish in the 3,200 meters. McMahan dominated the race, defeating the field by nearly 15 seconds with a time of 10:06.19. He also finished in third place in the 1,600 meters with a time of 10:06.19, and set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.43 to claim sixth.

Senior Marcos Resendiz set a personal record in shot put, topping second place by more than three feet with a throw of 49 feet, 3.25 inches. Resendiz also established a new season best in discus with a throw of 104 feet, 6 inches to land him in eighth place.

Junior Josiah McMahan had the team’s other top-10 finish, claiming eighth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:40.24.

As a team, the Highlanders finished in a tie with South Tahoe for fifth place.

Junior Adelina Laforge led the girls’ team with a third-place finish in high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8.00 inches.

Junior Kira Noble finished eighth in the 400 meters with a season-best time of 1:10.70. Noble also finished 10th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:10.13.

The Incline girls’ team finished the meet in 13th place.

The Highlanders will join South Tahoe on Friday at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

The Whittell girls’ team also competed at the meet and was led by a 10th-place finish by junior Ella Moretti, who set a personal record in shot put with a throw of 24 feet, 1.00 inches. Sophomore Ella Schweitzer won junior varsity high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8.00 inches, while freshman teammate Tierra McKay took second in shot put with a throw of 25 feet, 2.00 inches.

Whittell will head to Pyramid Lake High School on Thursday for the Laker Invitational. The team will then compete this weekend at the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.