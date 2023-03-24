South Tahoe, Incline open track seasons

RENO, Nev. — South Tahoe kicked off track and field season last weekend in Reno, competing against programs from across Nevada at the Smitty Track & Field Classic at Wooster High School.

Senior Ayden Keck led the Vikings with a first-place finish in triple jump. Keck posted a mark of 40 feet, 9 inches to defeat second place by more than a foot. Keck also took second in long jump, notching a personal record of 19 feet, 11.5 inches.

Keck was part of the Vikings’ 4×100 meter relay team that finished in fourth place with a time of 48.11. Junior Ian Lomeli, sophomore Scott Yamaoka, and senior Levi Hernandez were also on the team. Hernandez also took third in high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches.

Junior Alex Avina led the boys’ team in the individual track events, setting a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 25 seconds to claim fifth place.

Junior Rose Friedrich led the girls’ team with a second-place finish in long jump. Friedrich posted a mark of 13 feet, 10.25 inches.

Freshman Anete Chavarin took third in discus with a throw of 78 feet, 10 inches. She was also third in shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 9 inches.

The girls’ 4×100 relay team of senior Giulia Lancellotti, Friedrich, senior Savanna Alexander, and freshman Arya Saini took second with a time of 57.02.

Senior Evelyn Bennett led the Vikings in the track events, claiming third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:46.58.

South Tahoe will travel to Bella Vista High School for a meet on Friday. The team will then be at Union Mine High School on Saturday.

Incline’s Resendiz wins shot put at Comstock Classic

Incline High School traveled to Carson City on Saturday for the annual Comstock Classic.

Senior Marcos Resendiz opened his season with a first-place finish and personal record in shot put. His toss of 49 feet, 3.00 inches was nearly 10 feet farther than second place. Resendiz also took second in discus with a throw of 102 feet, 11 inches. Sophomore Alexander Finne too fifth in shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 3.00 inches.

The 4×200 meter relay team of sophomore Jaime Perez, sophomore Aidan Midgley, junior Owen Graeber, and Resendiz ran to a second-place finish with a time of 1:49.95. Graeber also took fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:45.97. Junior teammate Jesse Santina was fifth in the event with a time of 2:47.62.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Lauren Janssen led the team with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles, posting a personal record time of 54.50. Janssen also set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.90 to claim fifth place.

Junior Adelina Laforge finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 3:12.11. Laforge also took fifth in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 8.00 inches. Junior Kira Noble took fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:12.63.

The 4×200 meter relay team of senior Amelia Combs, senior Kamryn Fisher, sophomore Tatum Taves, and Noble took second with a time of 2:10.37. Combs also took fifth in triple jump with a mark of 25 feet.

The Highlanders will travel to Union Mine High School Saturday for the Sky Mote Memorial Invitational.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.