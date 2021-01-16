South Tahoe, Lake Valley fire to honor those lost to COVID-19

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue on Tuesday will join communities from across the country in a bell ringing ceremony to remember those lost to the coronavirus.

SLTFR will be joined by the Lake Valley Fire Honor Guard to ring the bell at 2:30 p.m.

“This will be a solemn event, but it is important to remember all those who have lost their lives to this virus,” said Fire Chief Clive Savacool, “We are proud to stand with people from around the basin and around the country to recognize this national tragedy.”

SLTFR is encouraging residents to ring bells or turn on their outdoor lights to take part in the nationwide memorial and said other fire departments in the basin will also participate.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is hosting the nationwide event honoring those who have died from COVID-19 one day before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. It’s being called a “national moment of unity and remembrance.”

Almost 400,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United States since 2020. The death toll has topped two million across the globe.