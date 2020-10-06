South Tahoe library hosts virtual talk tonight with local author
Author Suzanne Roberts will discuss her latest book “Bad Tourist: Misadventures in Love and Travel” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, hosted by the South Lake Tahoe Public Library.
Fearlessly confessional, delightfully bawdy, shamelessly funny, and wholly unapologetic, Roberts offers a refreshingly honest account of the joys and absurdities of encountering not only new landscapes and cultures, but also new versions of ourselves.
For more information, visit the Robert’s website at http://www.suzanneroberts.net.
To link to the webinar go to https://zoom.us/j/92721519009.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User