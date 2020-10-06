South Tahoe library hosts virtual talk tonight with local author

Suzanne Roberts

Provided

Author Suzanne Roberts will discuss her latest book “Bad Tourist: Misadventures in Love and Travel” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, hosted by the South Lake Tahoe Public Library.

Fearlessly confessional, delightfully bawdy, shamelessly funny, and wholly unapologetic, Roberts offers a refreshingly honest account of the joys and absurdities of encountering not only new landscapes and cultures, but also new versions of ourselves.

For more information, visit the Robert’s website at http://www.suzanneroberts.net.

To link to the webinar go to https://zoom.us/j/92721519009.