South Tahoe Little League playoffs underway
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe National Little League has enjoyed a resurgence of sorts this year with more teams participating than normal.
“There had been a decline but this year there are eight teams this year which is kind of unheard of,” said STNLL Vice President and Major A’s manager Justin Davis.
The playoffs began Wednesday with five teams battling in a double elimination bracket with the championship being played at 5 p.m. Friday, June 18.
The No. 4 seed Padres Majors team defeated the No. 5 A’s 16-6 Wednesday to kick off the bracket.
The Padres will face the top seed Yankees at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. The winner of that game will face the winner between the No. 2 Marlins and No. 3 Giants who played on Thursday.
The A’s will be looking to stay alive against the loser between the Marlins and Giants at 2 p.m. Saturday.
After Saturday’s two games, a home run derby will be held.
