South Tahoe Little League seeks new, returning umpires
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe National Little League is seeking new and returning umpires for the 2022 season.
The league asks all new and returning umpires to register as soon as possible at southtahoell.com.
The league has a “phenomenal” Jr. Umpire program that teaches kids 12 years of age and older about assertiveness, responsibility, decision making, personal responsibility and integrity.
The kids umpire Majors and AAA games.
The league says reasons for establishing a junior program are:
1). Adults won’t do it and there’s a critical shortage
2). Do to that shortage, we need them to start early so they help us for a long time (because there’s a shortage)
3). This program helps develop these young athletes.
4). Little League is a recreational baseball program for the kids whether they are players or umpires. It’s about them, not adults.
For more information, email league Vice President Justin Davis at cowboyjt25@aol.com.
