South Tahoe man admits illegally using credit card

A South Lake Tahoe man admitted recently in Douglas County District Court to a count of possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission.

Raul Tyler Corral, 38, faces up to four years in prison at his March 30 sentencing after he admitted he had American Express and Best Buy cards when he was arrested on Oct. 30, 2020, at Lake Tahoe.

Corral also faces a fugitive warrant out of South Lake Tahoe Superior Court, where he’ll likely be sent once he’s sentenced here.