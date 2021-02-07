South Tahoe man admits illegally using credit card
khildebrand@recordcourier.com
A South Lake Tahoe man admitted recently in Douglas County District Court to a count of possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission.
Raul Tyler Corral, 38, faces up to four years in prison at his March 30 sentencing after he admitted he had American Express and Best Buy cards when he was arrested on Oct. 30, 2020, at Lake Tahoe.
Corral also faces a fugitive warrant out of South Lake Tahoe Superior Court, where he’ll likely be sent once he’s sentenced here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Woman admits looting vehicles parked at Tahoe trailheads
A California woman admitted to being involved with a half-dozen burglaries of vehicles parked at trails last spring.