South Tahoe man admits soliciting 17-year-old
STATELINE, Nev. — A 22-year-old South Lake Tahoe man admitted to soliciting a child for prostitution in Douglas County court as a result of a July 7-8 sting at Lake Tahoe.
Javier Rodriguez Aguilar faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to seek no more than 12-36 months. He will have to forfeit the $100 he brought to pay the 17-year-old girl.
Prosecutor James Sibley said that Aguilar appeared to have second thoughts and was walking away from the meeting when he was arrested. He will not be required to register as a sex offender.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.