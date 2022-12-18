South Tahoe man admits soliciting 17-year-old

Javier Rodriguez Aguilar

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — A 22-year-old South Lake Tahoe man admitted to soliciting a child for prostitution in Douglas County court as a result of a July 7-8 sting at Lake Tahoe.

Javier Rodriguez Aguilar faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to seek no more than 12-36 months. He will have to forfeit the $100 he brought to pay the 17-year-old girl.

Prosecutor James Sibley said that Aguilar appeared to have second thoughts and was walking away from the meeting when he was arrested. He will not be required to register as a sex offender.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7.