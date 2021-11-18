South Tahoe man admits to selling meth, heroin, gets probation
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man arrested in April admitted Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to a charge of selling methamphetamine and heroin.
Prosecutors agreed to recommend probation for David Edward Trulove. The charge carries a sentence of 1-5 years and a $10,000 fine.
Under the agreement, Trulove would have to complete Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. He also agreed not to seek any sort of deferral.
According to court documents, Trulove sold 2.8 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of heroin on April 21.
“If you fail to appear then you’ve told me you want to go to prison for five years,” District Judge Tod Young told Trulove in allowing the removal of a GPS device.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Tahoe man admits to selling meth, heroin, gets probation
STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man arrested in April admitted Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to a charge of selling methamphetamine and heroin.