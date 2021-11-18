South Tahoe man admits to selling meth, heroin, gets probation

STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man arrested in April admitted Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to a charge of selling methamphetamine and heroin.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend probation for David Edward Trulove. The charge carries a sentence of 1-5 years and a $10,000 fine.

Under the agreement, Trulove would have to complete Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. He also agreed not to seek any sort of deferral.

According to court documents, Trulove sold 2.8 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of heroin on April 21.

“If you fail to appear then you’ve told me you want to go to prison for five years,” District Judge Tod Young told Trulove in allowing the removal of a GPS device.