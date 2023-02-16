South Tahoe man arrested again for living in vacant second home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man who was convicted of burglary and living in a vacant second home used for summer vacations in 2021, was again arrested this week at the same residence with the help of a K-9.

South Lake Tahoe Police said it received a report on Monday of a suspicious male on the 3000 block of Osgood Avenue.

According to Sgt. Scott Crivelli, officers arrived on scene and it was obvious to them the house was supposed to be vacant due to the lack of snow removal and first story windows covered with shutters.

He said the front door was open with the top half covered in plywood. There was also condensation on the second floor window indicating someone was inside.

Crivelli said officers were aware that it was the same address Decosta had been arrested at twice before, on Feb. 2, 2021, and three days later after he was released, he was again discovered at the residence and re-arrested.

Officers contacted the homeowner who verified the home was supposed to be vacant and requested authorities make entry and remove anyone inside.

More officers came to assist, including a K-9 unit, and due to Decosta’s violent behavior in the past, especially with law enforcement, K-9 search announcements were made at the front door, Crivelli said.

Decosta did not initially respond so the K-9 was sent inside to search. Officers a short time later heard a voice upstairs, recalled the dog and ordered the suspect to come downstairs.

Decosta was slow to follow orders but eventually came downstairs and was safely detained and arrested for a parole violation, vandalism and first degree burglary, all felonies, and misdemeanor forcible entry causing property damage. His bail was set at $60,000.

Decosta was convicted in a wild trial in July 2021 for first degree felony burglary, with an added enhancement due to being on probation from a previous burglary, of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor second degree burglary.

His case at the time was the first in-person jury trial after the pandemic forced the stoppage in March 2020.