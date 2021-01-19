South Tahoe man arrested for alleged assault of a minor, woman

Andrew Crouch



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After forcing his way into a home, a local man was arrested this week for an alleged assault of a woman and minor.

On Monday, Jan. 18, South Lake Tahoe police officers responded to a report of an alleged assault and arrested Andrew Crouch, 58.

Officials said Crouch allegedly broke into a house, assaulted a minor with autism with a deadly weapon other than a gun and then attempted to assault the minor’s mother but she ran out of the house.

Crouch followed her, got into a car and hit the woman with his weapon. According to the SLTPD, the woman had physical injuries but declined medical care.

After arresting Crouch, SLTPD discovered he had been involved in another assault with a man. That case is still under investigation.

SLTPD is not releasing the names of the victims.

Crouch is in custody with bail set at $850,000.