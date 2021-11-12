South Tahoe man arrested for an alleged kidnapping, domestic battery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and abusing his wife.
On Wednesday November 10, South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers arrested long-time South Lake resident Timothy Boten, 56.
According to SLTPD, Boten picked up his wife from her work in the Stateline Area.
“He was angry at her and started yelling at her and driving erratically,” an official said.
A witness reported seeing Boten strike his wife multiple times. Boten accelerated the car and drove across multiple lanes of traffic after his wife tried to get out of the car.
Officers located the vehicle near Sierra Blvd and were able to stop it and arrest Boten. He was charged with kidnapping and domestic battery.
His bail is set at $327,500.
