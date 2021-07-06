South Tahoe man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man who believed a neighbor was hiding dead bodies, was arrested last week after confronting them with a knife, authorities said.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said Shawn Creter, 31, confronted a neighbor with a “large knife” and swung it at the unidentified individual. The neighbor used a shovel for protection.

After receiving the report, officers made contact with Creter in the middle of the street. The department said it has had many previous run-ins with Creter, including resisting arrest, battery and threatening to kill law enforcement.

The department said he refused officer commands and retreated into his house.

Officers disengaged that night and came the next day with arrest and search warrants.

The department’s SWAT team was mobilized due to the weapons involved and threats made.

Creter was taken into custody on Friday, July 2 without incident and is charged for felony assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm.

He remained in custody as of Tuesday with a bail of $150,000.