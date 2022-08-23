South Tahoe man arrested for attempted carjacking

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man was arrested Sunday evening after an attempted carjacking, officials said on Monday.

Jason Dennis Jacobsen, 40, of South Lake Tahoe, approached the victim who was sitting in his car on Julie Lane. The two were not acquainted, according to South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Sgt. Scott Crivelli.

Jacobsen started kicking the victim’s vehicle causing damage to the body which was dented in multiple places, Crivelli said. He added that Jacobson opened the car door and assaulted the victim sitting in the driver’s seat

“A struggle in the driver seat ensued, the victim was scared Jacobsen was trying to steal his car,” Crivelli said.

Jacobson was able to grab the keys and, for unknown reasons, threw them.

By the time officers arrived on scene, witnesses had jumped in and were pulling Jacobson from the vehicle.

Jacobson was arrested for felony carjacking, aggravated battery on a person and felony vandalism and those charges were enhanced due to a prior felony.

Jacobson’s bail is set at $245,000 and he remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.