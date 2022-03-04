South Tahoe man arrested for domestic battery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man has been arrested a second time for domestic battery.
Eric Everly, 55, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3 after he hit his victim over the head with a bottle, causing significant bleeding.
A South Lake Tahoe Police Department representative confirmed that Everly has been arrested previously for domestic battery against the same victim.
He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony aggravated assault. His bail is set at $50,000.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Tahoe man arrested for domestic battery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man has been arrested a second time for domestic battery.