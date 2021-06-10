South Tahoe man arrested for DUI, threatening an officer after pursuit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was zapped and arrested Wednesday after leading authorities on a pursuit and then threatening an officer after yielding.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, an officer received a call to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Tundra that was driving erratically and crossing into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 50.

The suspect driver was located and an officer tried to initiate a DUI enforcement stop.

The driver, identified later as Ivan Aguilar, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, failed to yield to emergency lights and siren and multiple CHP units responded to assist.

Aguilar made multiple erratic driving movements, including stopping on the shoulder, and continuing to drive after stopping. Aguilar also made dangerous U-turns on US 50 the report said.





When Aguilar finally yielded to a westbound shoulder of the highway near Tamarack Pines, he, and a large German shepherd dog, exited the truck and yelled expletives at the officer. Aguilar approached the officer in an aggressive manner and may have had a knife.

At that point the officer took action by deploying an electronic control device and arrested Aguilar at approximately 1 p.m.

After further investigation, multiple alcoholic beverages and a knife were located inside the truck. Aguilar was treated for his injuries and subsequently booked on multiple charges, including felony evading and disregard for public safety, felony DUI with priors and misdemeanor obstruction.

His bail was set at $173,000.