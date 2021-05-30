South Tahoe man arrested after fleeing scene of crash

One driver in a two-car collision fled the scene and was later arrested. Provided



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man who fled a crash scene was arrested in the Tahoe Keys area.

Corey Kalata, 31, was peacefully arrested on Saturday after multiple agencies combined to search and apprehend the suspect.

South Lake Tahoe Police responded to a report of a multiple car collision and that the suspect driver had fled the scene into the Keys area.

The department received reports from Keys residents that the vehicle was seen fleeing into state streets and driving erratically.

An officer located the suspect vehicle unoccupied at the dead end of Wyoming Avenue with extensive front end damage. According to the report, a resident told officers the driver was seen running into the meadow between the state streets and Tahoe Valley Elementary.

Officers set up a perimeter and asked for assistance from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service law enforcement officers in order to cover all possible exits from the meadow.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Officer K9 unit also responded to assist with the search of the meadow.

Kalata was located and arrested for felony hit and run.

Kalata was held on $10,000 bail and according to El Dorado County Jail information, he has been released.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle was transported to the hospital.

South Lake Tahoe Police said in a release appreciated the assistance from the other agencies and also Keys residents who assisted law enforcement, The department also reminds motorists involved in collisions that it’s the law that they must pull over and exchange information with other parties.