South Tahoe man arrested for identity, grand theft

South Lake Tahoe Police recovered thousands of dollars in tools and equipment that were purchased with a stolen credit card.

Provided/SLTPD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Friday after he purchased thousands of dollars of tools and equipment using a stolen credit card.

Waylon Earl Pickett, 37, was taken into custody after South Lake Tahoe Police served a search warrant at his residence and discovered more than $5,500 worth of tools, equipment and the credit card that was fraudulently used to make the purchase at Home Depot.

South Lake Tahoe police officer Dylan Sullivan on Tuesday took a report of the fraudulent use of a credit card, said the department in a Facebook post.

Sullivan initiated an investigation and identified Pickett as the suspect. He wrote a search warrant for Pickett’s residence that was approved by the El Dorado County Superior Court.

On Friday, officers, with assistance from the detective unit, served the warrant.

Pickett was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail for identity theft, possession of stolen property and grand theft.

His bail was set $35,000 and he was still in custody as of Saturday morning.