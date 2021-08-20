South Tahoe man arrested for kidnapping, burglary, molestation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested last weekend after exposing himself and attempting to kidnap a child.
Joshua Aitken, 35, at about 12:50 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, allegedly walked into a residence on the 2100 block of Jean Avenue and began yelling at the resident, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
The resident did not know Aitken and demanded he leave the house.
After leaving the house, Aitken then entered an enclosed backyard where a 9-year-old was playing.
Authorities said Aitken started yelling at the young girl, exposed his genitals and tried grabbing her.
The girl screamed and alerted her mother, who was inside the home, and then ran inside the house while Aitken ran into the driveway.
The mother told authorities that Aitken damaged a swing set while chasing the girl.
Aitken was quickly located and apprehended without incident with the assistance of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Aitken appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic at the time of arrest.
South Tahoe Police Lt. Shannon Laney said Aitken has had numerous contacts with the department going back to 2006 that include burglary, drug abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery. He is currently on parole for drug sales.
Aitken was booked for several felonies, including kidnapping, burglary, annoying or molesting a child under 18 and for violating his parole.
He remains in custody as of Friday morning and was initially booked with a bail amount of $325,000.
