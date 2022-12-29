South Tahoe man arrested for vandalizing laundromat, resisting arrest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man arrested this week is suspected of vandalizing a local laundromat.

South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Scott Crivelli said on Tuesday, Dec. 27, officers responded to the Al Tahoe laundromat where 62-year-old BJK Chriss had allegedly broken the glass on four washing machines.

Crivelli said Chriss refused to follow orders when officers arrived on scene but eventually they restrained him and took him into custody without incident.

Chriss was booked on one felony charge of vandalism ($25,000) a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest ($3,000) and received a felony enhancement ($250,000) at booking.

His bail was set at $278,000 and remains in custody as of Thursday morning.

Crivelli said, “Enhancements always are a result of someone’s criminal history, probation / parole status etc… that jail staff determines during their booking process. Typically, someone with a long rap sheet or previous violent crimes will have bail enhancements, versus someone with no criminal history would only be subject to the set bail schedule.”