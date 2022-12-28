South Tahoe man arrested on Christmas for walking into eatery in undies
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Patrons of Blue Dog Pizza at Sierra Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe got more than they bargained for Christmas evening when officials said local transient Dylan Foote, 38, entered the local eatery wearing only underwear.
South Lake Tahoe Sergeant Scott Crivelli said, “Foote appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested.”
Foote was arrested on one count of disorderly conduct and has since been released.
No bail was set.
