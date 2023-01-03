South Tahoe man brandishes firearm during New Year’s Day road rage incident
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A road rage incident took a turn for the worst on New Year’s Day when a local resident pulled a gun on a visitor from Sacramento and was later arrested after fleeing the scene and crashing into a snow berm.
South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Scott Crivelli said Moises Casillas, 27, and the unnamed victim exchanged words and things quickly escalated when Casillas pointed a firearm at the victim who immediately called 911. As Casillas attempted to flee he crashed his vehicle into a snowbank.
Crivelli added, “During the investigation, officers discovered Casillas is on parole from a previous kidnapping charge, is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.”
A 9mm handgun loaded with a 16-round magazine was discovered during the arrest. The magazine is illegal to possess in California for a citizen retaining rights to possess a firearm, Crivelli said.
Casillas faces five felony charges with a hefty enhancement attached to an already high bail amount. Being a prohibited person in possession of an illegal magazine results in three separate felony charges, violation of parole, and assault with a firearm on a person places the enhanced bail amount at $1,195,000.
He remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
