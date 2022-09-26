South Tahoe man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound; Roommate arrested

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A shooting death last week in South Lake Tahoe was deemed to be self-inflicted and further investigation led to an arrest of the victim’s roommate for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, officials reported on Monday.

South Lake Tahoe Police at 6:06 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, received a 911 call about a single gunshot inside a residence and a possible victim of a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the 700 block of James Avenue and discovered the victim, Julio Rojas Cruz, 37, of South Lake Tahoe, inside the residence with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The police department along with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal Tahoe JPA provided aid and then transported Cruz to Barton Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police detectives responded to the scene and over the course of their investigation determined Cruz’s fatal injury was self-inflicted as a result of a negligent discharge of a 9 mm handgun.

Authorities acquired a search warrant and discovered an AR-15 rifle, along with various ammunition, in the bedroom of the victim’s roommate, Noe Corea 35, of South Lake Tahoe.

Detectives said Corea is a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and booked into the El Dorado County Jail with a bail set at $85,000. He remains in custody as of Monday morning.