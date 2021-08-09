South Tahoe man faces up to 9 years in prostitution sting

STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man admitted Monday, Aug. 2, to two felony counts in connection to a minor prostitution sting held at Stateline in May.

Jonathan Lemus, 33, will have to register as a sex offender regardless of whether he’s eligible for probation.

Lemus pleaded guilty of attempted abuse of a child for sexual exploitation and soliciting a child for prostitution in Douglas County District Court.

He faces up to nine years in prison on the two charges at his Sept. 27 sentencing. He must undergo a psychosexual evaluation and is only eligible for probation if he’s found not to be at high risk to reoffend.

Lemus admitted he contacted an investigator posing as a 17-year-old girl and said he was willing to pay $150 for sex and bring marijuana.





Three men were arrested in the sting, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to Douglas detectives, the Reno Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking, and Nevada Department of Investigation participated in the sting.