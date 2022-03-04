South Tahoe man facing multiple felonies after traffic stop

STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man is facing several felonies after a Feb. 20 traffic stop revealed he had eight credit cards and five drivers’ licenses that didn’t belong to him, according to court documents.

South Lake Tahoe resident Devin Thomas Nestroyal, 27, was pulled over at around 6 a.m. after a motorist spotted the Cadillac he was driving wandering in the road.

Nestroyal was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission that was issued out of East Fork Justice Court.

According to court documents, deputies also allegedly found .8 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 handgun, which Nestroyal wasn’t supposed to have because he’s a convicted felon.

He was scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday, according to jail records.